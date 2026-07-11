Barcelona could replace Rooney Bardghji with Karim Adeyemi in bad news for Marcus Rashford

Barcelona have stepped up plans to sell Roony Bardghji this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding a number of Premier League clubs, including Leeds United, have now been contacted about the Sweden international – with the likely sale coming about after the Catalan giants closed in on another major transfer of their own.

The 20-year-old Bardghji only arrived at Camp Nou last summer in a bargain deal worth around £2million after entering the final months of his contract with FC Copenhagen.

Despite featuring in 26 matches in his debut campaign and making seven starts, Barcelona have decided to move in a different direction.

And sources can reveal that the Catalan giants are replacing Bardghji with Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi.

The Germany international, who had attracted serious interest from Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool, is now closing in on a move to Barcelona with the Spanish champions close to agreeing a deal worth around £25million.

Adeyemi’s arrival will likely pave the way for Bardghji’s departure.

Sources have confirmed Barcelona’s intermediaries have now been speaking to several of the clubs who have tracked the winger over the past year, making it clear he is available this summer.

TEAMtalk revealed back in June that Barcelona had already begun exploring the market for a potential buyer, and those efforts have now intensified.

READ MORE: Leeds among six Premier League suitors for brilliant Barcelona attacker cleared to leave

Adeyemi in, Bardghji out – and Rashford crushed

Interest from England in Bardghji, who was born in Kuwait but has been capped three times by Sweden, remains particularly strong.

Leeds United are among the clubs showing the strongest interest after continuing to monitor Bardghji’s progress, while Aston Villa, Sunderland, Brighton, Brentford and Everton have also all been informed of his availability.

The Sweden international remains highly regarded across Europe despite Barcelona’s decision to move him on.

His technical quality, ability to operate across the attacking line and long-term potential continue to make him an attractive proposition for clubs looking to strengthen with young talent.

Barcelona’s stance is understood to be driven more by squad planning than by any concerns over the player’s ability.

With Adeyemi arriving to strengthen Hansi Flick’s attacking options, opportunities for Bardghji were expected to become even more limited, prompting the club to seek a move that benefits all parties.

The arrival of the 24-year-old Adeyemi – capped 11 times by Germany but omitted from Julian Nagelsmann’s squad for the World Cup finals – will also have a big impact on Rashford‘s future.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a hugely productive season on loan at Barcelona last season, contributing towards 28 goals as Flick’s side won LaLiga for the second successive season.

Despite having a €30m (£26m) option to make the deal permanent, Barca have allowed that to lapse, instead signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle in an €80m (£69m) deal.

Now, with Adeyemi due to arrive and equally comfortable with playing off the left flank – Rashford’s preferred role – his dreams of securing a move to Nou Camp look to now be over for good.

Reports in the last 24 hours now claim Tottenham Hotspur are favourites for the England man’s signature, with two Italian sides pulling the plug.

Meanwhile, a former Man Utd star has exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk why his career at Old Trafford could yet be resurrected, with Michael Carrick’s true thoughts on bringing him back into the fold revealed.

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