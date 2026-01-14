Leeds United have shortlisted Chelsea star Tyrique George, and they have just received ‘the biggest sign yet’ that he’ll be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge this month.

Daniel Farke’s side have enjoyed a vital run of good form, rising to 16th place in the Premier League and crucially, leaving themselves eight points above the relegation zone.

Leeds are still keen to strengthen in this month’s transfer window, however, and Chelsea’s 19-year-old winger George has been discussed behind the scenes at Elland Road.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed that George is ‘ready to leave’ the Blues and Leeds have been ‘monitoring’ the situation, and so have Everton.

George’s desire to take on a new challenge comes as no real surprise, given he has played just 143 minutes of Premier League football this season, and is yet to start a league game for Chelsea.

The talented youngster, who has scored six senior goals for Chelsea so far, is well down the pecking order and that is likely to remain the same under new manager Liam Rosenior.

Meanwhile, Leeds’ need to sign a new winger has increased, with Jack Harrison on the brink of joining Italian side Fiorentina…

It would be a ‘surprise’ if Chelsea star stayed

Now, the Daily Mail have dropped an update on George’s situation. They say his omission from Chelsea’s squad on Saturday for their FA Cup clash against Charlton Athletic – Rosenior’s first game in charge – was ‘the biggest sign yet’ that the winger will leave this month.

The rarely-seen Facundo Buonanotte started in his place.

George trained with the first team in the build-up to tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal, but it would be a ‘surprise’ if the teenager stays at Chelsea beyond this month, the report states.

This could potentially open the door for Leeds to swoop in.

The latest reports suggest that a permanent move away from Chelsea is more likely than a loan.

Leeds are looking to add more creativity to their ranks and are open to signing a creative talent who can operate either on the right flank or as a No.10.

However, George’s favoured position is as a left-sided star, which may count against him, given that Farke is fairly well covered there.

The opportunity to sign George could prove too tempting to pass up, though, so he is certainly a player to keep an eye on.

Southampton are also among the clubs to have shown interest in George, but with a loan unlikely it could now prove difficult for the Championship side to sign him.

