Leeds United have two keepers on January transfer radar

Leeds have two goalkeepers on their January transfer radar, according to the tabloid press.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is understood to be looking to add a new keeper to his squad in January as he looks for competition for 22-year-old Bailey Peacock-Farrell after Jamal Blackman was injured and returned to Chelsea.

And the Daily Mirror seem confident that 34-year-old goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is set to join Leeds on a free transfer from Sheffield Wednesday.

Westwood, who has played 270 Championsip games, has lost his regular starting place at Hillsborough to 23-year-old Cameron Dawson and is believed to be looking for first-team football.

Westwood is out of contract next summer, but Wednesday may well be open to letting the veteran leave on a free next month.

Meanwhile, The Sun claim Leeds are aiming higher than just competition for Peacock-Farrell and report that Newcastle’s Karl Darlow is in their sights.

Darlow, 28, has lost his first-team place to the brilliant Martin Dubravka and the report claims the former Forest man is a £4million target for Leeds and Aston Villa.

Darlow has played just once in the EFL Cup all season – the 3-1 defeat to his former club – and the paper claim Darlow “could now be on the move next month” as he looks to get his career back on track.

Last month Darlow picked up an elbow injury in training, which has kept him sidelined, but he is expected to be fit in January.

Darlow is under contract until 2020 and he would command considerably more investment from Bielsa than Westwood, who Leeds are hoping will be available for free.