Leeds United left stunned as deadline day deal for Swansea star collapses

Championship high-flyers Leeds United have been left frustrated in their pursuit of Swansea City star Dan James.

It’s reported Leeds had offered £5m up front for the player with a further £5million depending on his success – a chunk of which would be paid in the summer should United secure promotion back to the Premier League.

The Swans had apparently agreed to loan James to Leeds – with the Whites set to pay £2million to take the player to West Yorkshire until the end of the season.

That deal was then set to become permanent if Leeds are promoted, with a permanent transfer potentially worth just over £10m with add-ons.

Discussing the deal, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa told a press conference on Thursday: “[Director of football, Victor] Orta chose James and I accepted the player proposed to me.

“I agree with the fact this player has the features the team needs and responds to the needs of the team. If he comes it will be a significant transfer. If he doesn’t come we will find solutions for the rest of the season.”

However, in a shock twist, it appears as though Swansea have pulled the plug on the deal at the very last minute, leaving the West Yorkshire side stunned.

Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post confirmed that the transfer is no longer on, just nine minutes after the window slammed shut.