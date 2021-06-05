Leeds offered shock striker reunion despite previous struggles under Bielsa

Leeds United have reportedly been offered the chance to re-sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal, but their response is not yet clear.

Nketiah spent the first half of the 2019-20 season on loan at Leeds before that spell was cut short. He managed five goals from 19 games, but only made two starts in the Championship. Hence, the striker returned to his parent club ahead of schedule. Similar struggles for gametime have faced him there.

In the 2020-21 season, Nketiah only started four Premier League matches. He scored two goals in that time, as well as adding three goals from eight appearances in the Europa League.

At the age of 22, the England under-21 record scorer needs to find somewhere to settle. With his contract expiring in 2022, his long-term prospects at Arsenal are looking dimmer.

The Gunners will have to sell their academy graduate to avoid losing him for free next summer. Now, the focus is turning to where Nketiah might end up.

According to Football Insider, Leeds have been offered Nketiah on a permanent basis as they look for more cover up front.

Arsenal are asking for around £20m, and such a move would mark a return to familiar surroundings for the youngster.

Leeds have not made their response clear, though. While they are looking for more depth up front, it would be surprising if they went for someone who struggled to get in the lineup during his previous spell.

First-choice Patrick Bamford has only got better since then, which would give Nketiah even more work to do to get into the team.

Nketiah has other suitors

The centre-forward has other options on the table as well. Reports elsewhere have hinted at interest from Watford, West Ham and Brighton.

Watford are preparing for their Premier League return and want a new forward to help, which could be Nketiah.

West Ham also want a new striker after waiting until this summer before signing a replacement for January sale Sebastien Haller. There have been links with a number of names but Nketiah would be a long-term option.

And Brighton could be given the chance to sign Nketiah as a makeweight if Arsenal make a move for their midfielder Yves Bissouma.

