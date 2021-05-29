Leeds look into move for relegated star keen to stay in Premier League

Okay Yokuslu could stay in the Premier League after his spell with West Brom, as Leeds United are reportedly keen on him.

Yokuslu spent the second half of the season on loan at West Brom from Celta de Vigo. He was unable to help them avoid relegation, but made an impression on an individual level. The midfielder played 16 times for Albion, starting all but one of those. After making his club debut as a substitute against Tottenham in February, he featured in all their games thereafter.

West Brom won’t get to benefit from Yokuslu’s talents next season, though. There was no option to buy in the loan agreement when he moved to the Hawthorns.

Their relegation has ended their hopes of negotiating a deal, but Yokuslu still has a chance to remain in England.

According to Faro De Vigo (via Sport Witness), Leeds have been impressed by the 27-year-old and could try to sign him.

Leeds welcomed the Baggies to Elland Road on the final day of the season. It gave them the chance to observe Yokuslu up close and they must have liked what they saw.

Celta still have him under contract until 2023, but may face a struggle to keep hold of him. He seems to have enjoyed the experience of playing in the Premier League and wants it to continue.

“My experience in England has been very good, I was very happy, but I don’t know what the future holds,” he has been quoted as saying. “Perhaps the structure of the Premier League, the culture and the habits of the country may be more suitable for me, but I think the language of football is unique.

“The confidence of the club in me and the atmosphere of the team may also have been decisive for my good performance. I don’t know if there are any offers from the Premier League, but it was a very productive second half of the season for me. Of course, I would like to stay.”

Leeds have been looking for another option in midfield and Yokuslu could be the right fit. They have suffered when Kalvin Phillips has been unavailable but Yokuslu can occupy similar territory, making him an interesting option.

He is also capable of covering at centre-back, although Leeds are fairly well stocked there. Hence, he would play as a midfielder first and foremost if he was to move to the West Yorkshire outfit.

It is not yet clear how much Celta might want for his signature. Yokuslu didn’t play too much for them in the first half of the season but his time at West Brom may have raised his value.

No Wilson for Leeds

Leeds are also looking for a more attacking midfielder, but one man who won’t be joining is Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.

The academy graduate has just completed his fifth loan spell away from Liverpool, this time with Cardiff. His parent club may be ready to let him go for a cut-price fee now – but Leeds won’t revive their interest.

While Leeds are in the market for a new winger this summer, Football Insider claim Wilson will not be pursued.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are instead exploring other options. Club Brugge star Noa Lang is one such target.

The Whites have also been linked with a tasty Brazilian star, who could form an exciting attack with Raphinha.

