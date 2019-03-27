Leeds United one of three teams interested in Tunisia international

Leeds United are ready to battle Cardiff City and West Ham for Nottingham Forest defender Yohan Benalouane, a report claims.

The former Atalanta, Fiorentina and Parma centre-half will apparently be in demand this summer, with teams in the top flight monitoring his progress.

Benalouane moved to Leicester from Atalanta in 2015 but only made 16 Premier League appearances over the course of three-and-a-half seasons with the Foxes.

The The Tunisia international then became Martin O’Neil’s first signing at Nottingham Forest when he moved to the City Ground in January.

Now, a report from footmercato.com (via TMW) claims that Premier League strugglers Cardiff are eyeing Benalouane to give them fresh defensive options, while West Ham are also keen.

Marcelo Bielsa is also apparently interested in signing the 32-year-old for Leeds, with the club hoping to secure promotion from the Championship this season.