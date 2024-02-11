Leeds United ‘open to selling’ four-goal winger; Everton stance and release clause assessed

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is currently out on loan with Everton and reports suggest he will be leaving Elland Road in the summer.

The 27-year-old’s relentless energy and pressing has made a perfect fit for the Sean Dyche system and the Toffees are interested in signing him permanently.

Harrison missed the first five games of the season through injury but has now made 25 appearances for Everton, netting four goals and contributing three assists in the process.

His loan deal does not include an option to buy, but he does have a release clause of around £20m in his contract that Everton can trigger should Leeds fail to be promoted this season.

However, according to transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke, the Merseyside club will face competition for Harrison’s signature in the summer.

Also, given Everton’s ongoing financial issues, they may find it difficult to match his price tag. It will also be impossible for them to sign the winger if they are relegated.

Leeds ‘open’ to Harrison sale in the summer

According to O’Rourke, Harrison will be of interest to several Premier League and European clubs come the summer – especially if Leeds remain in the Championship.

He claims that the Whites would be ‘open’ to selling the loanee ‘even if they do get promoted.’ He could follow Luis Sinisterra out of the Yorkshire club, who signed for Bournemouth on a permanent deal earlier this week.

Daniel Farke already has some exciting wingers at his disposal, so perhaps losing Harrison wouldn’t be too much of a blow.

Summerville has been in fine form this season – netting a fantastic 14 goals in 28 Championship appearances so far. Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James have also performed well.

Harrison has already hinted that his preference in the summer would be to remain at Everton.

He recently said he “couldn’t have asked for any more” in terms of his welcome to the Merseyside club, where he is playing a key role in their relegation battle.

If the Toffees can’t afford Harrison, though, Aston Villa could reignite their interest in him, while other Premier League clubs are ready to swoop in for a deal.

