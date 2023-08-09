Leeds United completely poleaxed as Premier League side sabotages Max Aarons move in late hijack

Premier League side Bournemouth are poised to sign Max Aarons after hijacking Leeds United’s move for the Norwich City right-back.

The Cherries are reported to have swooped at the 11th hour and are on course to add Aarons to their squad, despite the player actually being in Leeds to complete his move ahead of a proposed switch to Elland Road.

Another Championship club, thought to have been Southampton, also matched Leeds’ offer for the highly-rated right-back. However, it appears that Aarons cannot resist the temptation of returning to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old was firmly on course for a reunion with former Norwich boss Daniel Farke in a deal that could have risen to £12m including add-ons, but that is now off.

Bournemouth are now set to sign Aarons on similar terms to the ones that would have seen him move to west Yorkshire.

The 27-times capped England Under-21 international was omitted from Norwich’s opening game of the Championship campaign against Hull after returning to their camp late due to his involvement at the summer’s European Championship.

However, the groundwork for his exit had already been laid by Canaries sporting director Stuart Webber earlier this summer, who stated that the former Tottenham target had ‘outgrown’ the club and ‘needed a move’.

Canaries land Aarons asking price

Norwich could actually have received a lower fee for the Aarons earlier in the window but opted to wait until the closing weeks of the window in the hope that their valuation would be met by a club in desperate need to sign a new right-back.

That wait appears to have been a fruitful one as the defender looks set to join up with new Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola rather than Farke.

The Canaries also have Aarons’ replacement already on board in the shape of, ironically, former Bournemouth star Jack Stacey – who arrived on a free transfer earlier in the summer.

Aarons is also set to City’s first major sale of this summer, while Andrew Omobamidele and Milot Rashica are also expected to depart before the deadline.

READ MORE: Chelsea gazump Man Utd and Liverpool, as brutal Leeds raid thunders toward completion