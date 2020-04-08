Leeds United post £21.4m loss in Marcelo Bielsa’s first season

Leeds posted losses of £21.4million in Marcelo Bielsa’s first season, with the Sky Bet Championship club’s accounts showing wages rocketed during the 2018/19 campaign.

The Argentinian’s arrival heralded excitement and a renewed promotion push at Elland Road, but the club fell agonisingly short in the play-off semi-finals.

The coronavirus outbreak has seen this season suspended with table-topping Leeds on course for promotion, having built on the 2018/19 campaign.

United’s accounts for the year ending June 30, 2019 show turnover increased from £40.7m to £48.9m, with the average home attendance rising by 2,512 fans to 34,033.

Income streams increased across the board but Leeds’ operating loss was £36.1m, with a loss for the financial year and total comprehensive income of £21.4m.

Wages were a huge contributing factor in that, with the accounts showing a steep rise from £31.4m in 2017/18 to £46.2m during 2018/19.

Meanwhile, Leeds’ entire first-team playing staff and Bielsa have agreed to take a wages deferral to support non-playing staff at the Championship club.

Bielsa and his squad have volunteered to waive a large chunk of their wages for an unspecified period after football in England was put on hold until April 30 at the earliest in the wake of the Coronavirus.

The Whites, top of the Championship and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham before the professional game was halted, were the first club in England to announce such measures.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani had announced last month that the club were in talks about a wage deferral with their players as a result of the worldwide pandemic.