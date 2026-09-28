Leeds United reach decision on selling ‘class act’ midfielder to Chelsea

Amid claims Chelsea could fill their midfield void by raiding Leeds United, a report has revealed the decision that’s been made in west Yorkshire.

Leeds have made a superb start to the new season, going undefeated across their five matches in the Premier League and shipping the joint-fewest goals across the league at just three.

Daniel Farke’s side are a genuine contender for the European places, and much of their success can be traced to a midfield that boasts quality and energy in equal measure.

Anton Stach, Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka are Farke’s regulars in the middle. Ampadu, 26, is the leader of the bunch, captaining the club since the summer of 2024.

Yet despite signing a new contract in June that tied his future to Elland Road until 2030, there’s been speculation Ampadu could return to former club Chelsea to fill a hole.

The Blues sold Enzo Fernandez late in the summer transfer window and at the eleventh hour, saw a deal to sign Lamine Camara from Monaco fall through.

The end result is Xabi Alonso’s struggling side are light in central areas, with the Blues fielding a less-than-impressive midfield pairing of Jordan Henderson and Valentin Barco in the 3-0 thumping at Brentford last time out.

Ampadu was on Chelsea’s books between 2017-23, and some within the media have tipped a return to Stamford Bridge for the ‘class act’ midfielder.

Leeds Utd reach decision on selling Ethan Ampadu to Chelsea

But according to the latest from journalist Pete O’Rourke, Leeds have no intention whatsoever of selling Ampadu to the Blues.

He explained: ‘Leeds United have no plans to lose Ethan Ampadu any time soon despite links with a move to Chelsea.’

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The reporter went on to add: ‘The Blues are believed to have been impressed by his performances, but he remains an important part of Daniel Farke’s ambitious plans for the future at Leeds.’

Ampadu was recently named amongst Leeds’ 10 best signings in the Premier League era by TEAMtalk editor and celebrity Leeds fan, James Marshment. The list in full can be found here.