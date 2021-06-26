Leeds are reported to be leading the chase to sign Junior Firpo and look his most likely suitors with West Ham and Southampton also keen.

The 24-year-old is likely to be one of the players sacrificed by the LaLiga giants this summer. Barca’s financial struggles have been well documented and a peripheral member of the squad seems surplus to requirements. Having moved to the Nou Camp from Real Betis in the summer of 2019, the left-back has struggled for game time.

During his first season, he made 11 starts among 17 league appearances. But, far from pushing on in 2020-21, he was seen just seven times and started only three games.

AC Milan have also been linked but are said to be interested in a loan deal for the former Spain Under-21 star. That is unlikely to interest Barca, who need to get cash in the coffers as soon as possible.

Southampton are another club though to hold an interest, according to Mundo Deportivo. But their pursuit of Brest left-back Romain Perraud means Saints are already looking elsewhere.

That looked to have opened the door for West Ham to launch a move. Indeed the Hammers were reported to have made an enquiry for the player earlier this month.

However, Catalunya Ràdio now claims it is actually Leeds United leading the chase. Furthermore, they are reported to have already made contact with his agent over a prospective move. They state Barcelona have also been informed of this and a deal could soon be discussed between the clubs.

Junior has a huge €200m exit clause in his Barcelona contract. However, they are reportedly willing to let the man from the Dominican Republic leave for around 10% of that price, amid claims he could be available for only €20m.

Whether Leeds are willing to pay that £17.2m asking price remains to be seen. They are also thought to be pursuing Huesca full-back Javi Galan, who can leave for a bargain €3.5m this summer.

However, Catalunya Radio has handed Leeds a further boost were they to pursue Barcelona’s Firpo. That’s after they state the player is enticed by the option of moving to the Premier League and playing for Marcelo Bielsa.

Noa Lang hopes grow for Leeds

Leeds are also reported to be growing increasingly hopeful of signing Noa Lang this summer. That’s amid claims the player has told his agent he’s keen to make the move to Elland Road.

Their interest in the Brugge winger is well documented and was last week confirmed by trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

On Wednesday, we reported how Lang’s side, Club Brugge, were warning suitors for their top stars how signing them would not come cheap.

But with talks having been held with director of football Victor Orta, Leeds remain undeterred. Indeed, they are reportedly actively pursuing the deal.

It’s claimed Lang – who played in Ajax’s academy alongside Pascal Struijk – wants to take his game to the next level. And he sees a move to Elland Road as the perfect way in which to do that.

