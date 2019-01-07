Leeds United set to miss out on €3m Bielsa favourite

Leeds United look set to miss out on the signing of left winger Ibai Gomez in the January transfer window.

Alaves’ Gomez played under Marcelo Bielsa at Athletic Bilbao and was a target for the Argentine in the summer.

The wideman was apparently on Bielsa’s radar with Goal claiming they even saw several offers for the player turned down.

The report also claimed that Bielsa and Leeds were “confident” of landing the player early in 2019 with his contract due to expire in June 2019.

Spanish outlet AS also claimed in October that Bielsa was keen on the 29-year-old, but it looks as though the player will be heading for Bilbao.

Last month, Mundo Deportivo reported that Deportivo Alaves would consider offers for the player with his contract running down.

Spanish outlet El Gol Digital now claim that Gomez is close to an agreement to join his former side Athletic Bilbao.

Alaves and Bilbao have agreed a deal in principle, and that transfer is expected to go through this month in a deal worth around €3million.

Gomez has scored three goals and earned two assists in 18 games in LaLiga this season.

