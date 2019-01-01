Leeds United set to swoop for £400,000 Scottish starlet

Championship leaders Leeds United are interested in signing 16-year-old Motherwell winger Stuart McKinstry, according to reports.

McKinstry signed his first professional contract with the Scottish Premiership club in the summer until 2020, and was on the bench for the first time for their recent home defeat to Kilmarnock.

McKinstry – son of ex-Motherwell player John – is highly rated at Fir Park, with a host of clubs said to have sent scouts to get a closer look at the teenager, following his impressive form in the youth setup.

But Championship high-fliers Leeds have made their move and are set to take McKinstry south this week to begin talks and to show him around the Elland Road set-up, according to the Scottish Sun.

It is expected that McKinstry would join Leeds’ Development Squad, who are managed by Spanish coach Carlos Corberan.

Leeds’ first team manager Marcelo Bielsa, however, has proven throughout the season that he will give youth players a chance when the opportunity arises.

18-year-old winger Jack Clarke has risen through the ranks to become a fan favourite already at Elland Road, with Jamie Shackleton, Aapo Halme, Will Huffer and Leif Davis also among those who have been given a taste of first team action.

Former Leeds striker Ross McCormack meanwhile may be heading the other way, with Motherwell plotting a move to take him away from Aston Villa where he is surplus to requirements.