Compensation agreed as Leeds United finally sign Wigan youngster

Leeds United have completed the signing of Wigan Athletic youngster Sean McGurk for an undisclosed fee.

McGurk, 18, follows in the footsteps of Joe Gelhardt, who arrived from the League One side last summer.

In fact the Whites tried to land McGurk alongside 19-year-old Gelhardt, but could not get a deal done with the Latics.

Paul Joyce of The Times claimed the compensation fee was in the region of £175,000, but a tribunal may have to take place. That appears to have been avoided with the two clubs agreeing a compensation sum, with the attacking midfielder signing a three-year deal.

McGurk joined Wigan from Liverpool in 2016, but his contract with Wigan expired last month.

The teenager has yet to make his professional debut and will go straight into Mark Jackson’s Under-23 side, who will play in Premier League 2 Division 1.

McGurk comes highly regarded after playing for Wigan’s U18s and U23s last season. The forward-thinking midfielder netted 13 times en route to Wigan’s Under-18s becoming Professional Development League National champions.

He also scored three times in five appearances in the club’s FA Youth Cup run, scoring against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Leeds have been told they are free to sign one of their top summer targets in Matheus Cunha.

The Brazilian forward caught the eye in 2020/21 with his standout performances in the Bundesliga. He scored eight goals and assisted eight more in a standout season for the capital club. As such, reports have claimed that Leeds have registered interest in signing him.

The forward has four years remaining on his Hertha deal and the Bundesliga club would ideally like to keep him.

However, they would struggle to turn down a huge offer from his many suitors. To that end, one report said Cunha would be available for €30million (£26million).

Aware of the growing interest in their star man, Fredi Bobic says Cunha can leave ‘for the right price’.

The club’s sporting director Bobic, speaking to BuliNews, says the Marcelo Bielsa target could depart.

“I’ve met with his agent and exchanged ideas with him (Cunha). It was a good conversation,” Bobic explained.

“I told him that I am very happy that Matheus is with us. He is our best player. But he needs to change a few things about himself, because otherwise he will have problems in the future, no matter where he plays.

“If he’s completely commits to Hertha, he’s a player we don’t have to worry about.”