Leeds United striker opens up over struggles during loan spell

A Leeds United striker has vowed to fight for his place within the first team after a troublesome time so far out on loan.

Caleb Ekuban didn’t exactly have the debut season he would of envisioned when he first arrived at Elland Road, making 20 appearances in the league, scoring just once.

Things don’t seem to have fared much easier for the 24-year-old while out on-loan, having featured just once for Trabzonspor since his summer move.

The attacker has played just 24 minutes in the Turkish Super Lig this year, and it was a memorable debut, scoring in a 4-0 win over Champions Galatasaray. Ekuban’s emphatic cameo did more to please fans back in Yorkshire than any of his contributions last year, with the bad blood between Leeds and the Istanbul side firmly resonating.

Despite his lack of playing time, Ekuban remains optimistic: “I fell behind Burak [Yilmaz] and [Hugo] Rodallega in the pecking order but will not run from the battle. I will fight for my place in the team,” he told TurkishFootball.

