Leeds United given significant summer transfer boost as Tottenham outcast makes his feelings clear

Leeds United have reportedly received a boost in their efforts to sign Tottenham centre-back Joe Rodon this summer – but a number of hurdles may still remain to achieve that goal.

Wales international Rodon swapped Championship side Swansea City for Tottenham in October 2020 for a fee in the region of £11m on a five-year deal.

The 6ft 4in defender made his debut for the north London outfit – then managed by legendary coach Jose Mourinho – later that month, before earning his first start in late November.

However, fast forward to the present, and the now 26-year-old is a long way down the club’s defensive pecking order, was deemed surplus to requirements by current manager Ange Postecoglou, and has made a paltry 24 appearances in more than three and a half years.

Rodon was shipped out on loan to Ligue 1 outfit Rennes last season and this term he is playing for Daniel Farke’s Leeds in the English second-tier, where he has become a fan favourite.

After making 44 appearances in all competitions, 43 of which have been in a starting role, the Elland Road outfit are keen to recruit the Swansea-born star on a permanent basis.

With Rodon’s contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expiring in the summer of 2025, plus the fact they spent more than £100M on recruiting centre-backs Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, and Cristian Romero in the past few seasons, it seems his days at the Premier League club are numbered.

Rodon set for permanent Tottenham exit

Now, Football Insider claims Leeds would “love” to have Rodon join the Whites permanently, that the centre-back is expected to move on from Spurs this summer, and they would be willing to accept an offer for the Welshman.

While TEAMtalk revealed that the centre-back is open to a move to Leeds, regardless of whether or not Farke’s men earn promotion to the Premier League, his strong form this season may tempt other top-flight sides into bidding for him.

It is understood Leeds may have to pay between £12-15m for the Tottenham outcast but if the Championship side fail to earn promotion, his purchase may only be possible if some of their prized assets are sold at the end of the season.

One thing is clear, however, Rodon has thoroughly enjoyed his spell at the Yorkshire outfit.

Last week, he told LUTV: “Since I walked through the doors and have worked with the team every day, I have believed in this team all along and I will continue to give everything.

“It is a great group and we have a really strong togetherness here, as well as the bond with the fans. All we can do now if focus on Saturday and give everything. We all need to stay calm and carry on what we have been doing all season.

“Since I joined, everyone who has been involved with the club, the fans and the staff have been brilliant with me. Every player wants to play and they enjoy playing, but it has been a great experience for me to come here.

“I have loved every minute so far and it gives me the motivation to lead, give everything and hopefully we can be successful at the end of the season.”