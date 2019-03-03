Leeds United to make summer swoop for Liverpool starlet on one condition

Leeds United will make a summer bid for young Liverpool starlet Harry Wilson if they gain promotion from the Championship, a report claims.

After playing some of the best football seen at Elland Road in many years this season, many suggested Leeds would do well in the Premier League, and their ambition is a return to the top flight with the side sitting in second at the moment.

The club’s form has been patchy since the turn of the year, meaning that talk has quelled somewhat – and Bielsa has previously dodged questions about how he thinks they would fare.

However, Bielsa’s side got back on track with a magnificent 4-0 victory against over promotion rivals West Brom on Friday night, meaning optimism has somewhat returned.

According to a report from The Sun on Sunday, Bielsa is already identifying targets for if they achieve promotion this season, with Derby County loanee Harry Wilson on his list.

It is not stated in the report whether the West Yorkshire side will make a loan bid attacking midfielder, but the report does note that Jurgen Klopp could look to keep him at Anfield next season.

Wilson has been in fine form for the Rams this season, netting 12 goals and adding two assists, and has attracted interest from other Premier League sides already.