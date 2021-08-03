Leeds supremo Victor Orta has clear opening to land Euro 2020 star

Leeds United have a big opportunity to land Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard this summer, claims a report.

The West Yorkshire outfit have been mentioned as suitors for the impressive 21-year-old, along with Aston Villa and Tottenham.

The 21-year-old was believed to be a target for Spurs even before Fabio Paratici and Nuno Espirito Santo arrived at the club.

But after his displays at Euro 2o2o, Villa and Leeds are understood to have come to the table.

The talented wide man scored in Denmark’s 4-1 group victory over Russia. And he bagged the opener with a stunning free-kick as the Danes lost out 2-1 to England in the semi-finals at Wembley.

It was initially reported that the Scandinavian would cost €25m. That then increased to €30m and now it seems any suitor will need to part with €35m. And it appeared earlier this week that Villa were prepared to do that.

ClubDoria46 (via Sport Witness) reported that Sampdoria were expecting a ‘maxi offer’ from Villa. The report added that the offer had been written down and they had ‘sealed the envelope’.

That letter though has yet to arrive in Genoa, despite Villa looking increasingly likely to need a replacement for Jack Grealish.

Villa now seem keen on Watford star Ismaila Sarr.

Leeds though remain interested and La Repubblica, as cited by Milan News 24, report that Leeds are also keen on Damsgaard.

AC Milan also have an interest in the player but they do not want to entertain a “brawl” and are not interested in an auction for the player.

With Villa stalling and Tottenham already signing winger Bryan Gil. Their focus may well be on Harry Kane’s future.

It certainly looks like the ball is in the court of Victor Orta’s at Elland Road.

The situation seems clear. If Leeds can get the €35m together for Damsgaard he is theirs for the taking.

Damsgaard only joined Sampdoria from Danish club Nordsjaelland last summer. He enjoyed a solid campaign last season, with 18 starts among 35 Serie A outings, scoring twice and adding four assists.

Caprile contract

Meanwhile, Leeds United goalkeeper Elia Caprile is believed to have signed a new contract.

According to Tuttomercatoweb the 19-year-old has “reached an agreement with the English club to extend the current contract until June 2024”.

The former Chievo starlet has yet to appear for Marcelo Bielsa’s first team, but has made the squad five times.

He arrived in January 2020 and penned a three-and-a-half year contract, despite never playing for Chievo’s senior side.