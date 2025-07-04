Leeds, Brentford make enquiries for Primeira Liga starlet – Sources

Leeds United and Brentford are both tracking Suaibo Jassi, an 18-year-old right-back who is starting to earn a big reputation in Portugal, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Jassi, who will turn 19 on July 10, completed a transfer from Alverca to CD Santa Clara three days ago. The full-back has signed a three-year contract with Santa Clara, but his future is already a hot topic in scouting circles across Europe.

Jassi’s strong performances in the Portuguese youth leagues have seen him quickly catch the attention of major clubs.

Portuguese giants Benfica and Sporting CP have been following Jassi closely since last season and continue to monitor his development, though from a distance.

Leeds and Brentford have also been impressed by the Guinea-Bissau defender and they have recently taken concrete steps to gather more information about him.

Leeds and Brentford scouts are admirers of Jassi and believe he could develop into a top player in the future.

Jassi’s current goal is to make his debut for Santa Clara, working hard to rise through the squad’s ranks and earn playing time in the first team.

Leeds and Brentford are watching the teenager closely and it would not be a surprise if either of them made a move to bring him to the Premier League in the coming months.

Jassi’s former club, Alverca, have just gained promotion to the Primeira Liga, Portugal’s top flight.

His new club, Santa Clara, are the most successful teams from the Azores. They finished fifth in the Primeira Liga last term, behind only Sporting, Benfica, Porto and Braga.

This has seen Santa Clara qualify for next season’s Europa Conference League.

Leeds have completed three signings so far this summer as they prepare for a return to the top flight. Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw have all arrived at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s side are eager to replace goalkeeper Illan Meslier but have seemingly been beaten to Djordje Petrovic by Sunderland.

On Thursday, Leeds identified an alternative to Petrovic, while also being given a boost in their chase to land Sheffield United playmaker Gus Hamer.

Brentford, meanwhile, have brought in Michael Kayode, Romelle Donovan and Caoimhin Kelleher so far this summer. Christian Norgaard could soon follow Mark Flekken and Ben Mee out of the club as he has agreed to join Arsenal in a £15m deal.

