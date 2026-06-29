£40m Wolves star among three Leeds targets to replace Pascal Struijk

Danilho Doekhi, Nico Elvedi, and Ladislav Krejci are all on Leeds' radar

Leeds United are prioritising the addition of a new centre-back this summer and have identified three leading targets, TEAMtalk understands, as they prepare for life without Pascal Struijk.

Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed a deal of around £20million for Struijk, who made 34 Premier League appearances across the 2025/26 season for Leeds.

The Whites must bring in a replacement for the 26-year-old and TEAMtalk can reveal that three names have emerged prominently in their hunt: Danilho Doekhi, Nico Elvedi, and Ladislav Krejci.

Dutch defender Doekhi remains a name of interest despite mixed signals in recent weeks. The 27-year-old, who impressed at Union Berlin with his aerial prowess and goal threat from set-pieces, will become a free agent at the end of this month when his contract expires.

Leeds showed serious interest in January and have continued to monitor the situation, viewing him as a low-risk, high-reward option.

While some club sources suggested he is not Leeds’ top target, his availability ensures he stays on the radar.

Meanwhile, sources have again confirmed to TEAMtalk that Doekhi has serious interest in Germany and Italy. As things stand, though, this has not moved past interest, and there have been no direct talks this summer.

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Farke eyes reunion with Swiss int’l, Czech star also shortlisted

Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi represents a more concrete option for Leeds, with sources in Germany confirming that they are huge admirers.

The 29-year-old Swiss international knows Leeds boss Daniel Farke very well from their shared time at Gladbach – a club the coach managed in 2022/23.

Sources have confirmed that club-to-club contact has been made, and that a deal for Elvedi could be done for around £9m.

Though Leeds’ proposals so far have not met Gladbach’s valuation, negotiations are ongoing.

With one year remaining on his deal, Elvedi is open to a Premier League move, especially if he can reunite with Farke at Elland Road.

Talks are expected to continue and personal terms are not expected to be a issue, should a deal be agreed.

Czech Republic captain Ladislav Krejci is another strong contender and contact has been made, sources have confirmed.

The 27-year-old, currently at Wolves, has impressed enough to attract firm enquiries from the Whites.

His ability to thrive in a back-three system aligns with Farke’s tactical preferences, particularly if Struijk departs.

Wolves triggered his £26m buy clause to make the deal permanent last summer. They are now looking for around £40m to sell him.

Newcastle also remain keen on Krejci, and a move to Tyneside should not be ruled out, according to sources.

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