Leeds remain in the hunt for Croatia forward Josip Brekalo with his side Wolfsburg reportedly planning a summer auction.

The 23-year-old wideman has been mentioned previously as a player liked by Victor Orta and Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road. In fact in May the Daily Express reported Leeds were one of many admirers of the player.

Everton were also credited with an interest in the left winger, who can also play on the right of midfield.

Calciomercato via Sport Witness now report that Atalanta have joined the race for the player, along with Inter, Fiorentina and Atletico Madrid.

The Italian outlet claim that Leeds remain keen on the player, who “would like to leave Wolfsburg to try a new adventure”.

After five years in the Bundesliga it seems as though Brekalo is looking to move on and his club are open to his sale.

Wolfsburg are keen on an “auction” for the player, with the staring price point said to be somewhere between €18m-€20m.

Brekalo enjoyed a standout season for Die Wolfe, making 22 starts among 19 Bundesliga outings. He bagged seven goals and assisted three while being selected for Croatia’s Euro 2020 squad.

He made three sub appearances at the finals, including a 45-minute run-out in the round-of-16 defeat to Spain.

Boulaya latest

Meanwhile, the agent of Leeds United target Farid Boulaya has refused to deny speculation suggesting the midfielder could be close to a bargain move to Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were strongly linked with a move for Boulaya on Sunday with a £3.8m deal being mooted. As per trusted French source, Mohamed Toubache-TER, Leeds, as well as a club from Spain and one from Italy, are chasing the Algerian.

The report states that his side Metz are willing to cash in on Boulaya for €4.5m. With just a year left on his deal, they cannot afford to lose the playmaker on a free.

The 28-year-old stated earlier in the summer that he wanted to join a club playing in Europe.

Despite the fact that Leeds cannot offer him that, the report adds that Victor Orta can still convince Boulaya to head to Elland Road.

The creative midfielder scored six goals and added eight assists in 33 Ligue 1 appearances last season. Those sort of statistics, accompanied by the low fee, could represent a bargain deal for Orta and Leeds.

Now his agent, speaking to LUFC Fanzone, has refused to deny the speculation.

“All we can say at the moment is that we do not deny the links,” he stated.