Leeds United have been told they can lay down a massive promotion marker by bringing Archie Gray back to the club on loan in January – with one former Whites star labelling the teenager “unbelievable” and explaining why he thinks a move would “suit all parties”.

The West Yorkshire outfit were forced to part ways with their homegrown star over the summer after they missed out on a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Indeed, Gray was one of several stars to leave Elland Road over the summer as Leeds United raked in an impressive £120m-plus in transfer fees, with Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville two other big-name departures.

With 18-year-old Gray the first to depart, Leeds netted some £40m from his sale to the London side, though did hand Tottenham £10m of that back in an instant after they secured the permanent signing of defender Joe Rodon.

Despite that, speculation has suggested Tottenham could look to loan out Gray in the January window to enhance his big-game experience and with Sevilla – who have former Leeds director of sport Victor Orta in charge of transfers – already tipped to make a move.

Former Leeds star Lee Sharpe, however, has urged the Whites to bring Gray back to Elland Road if there is an opportunity to do so, explaining how such a move would suit everyone if it can be pulled off.

“I think it would be unbelievable if Leeds could take Archie on loan in the second half of the season,” Sharpe said.

“It would be one of those deals that suits everyone. Archie would be playing regular football at a very high standard in an environment that he has flourished in before, he would get better and would go back to Tottenham a better player. It would be great for Leeds because he’s such a quality, versatile player. It’s a loan that would benefit all parties.”

IN-DEPTH ~ The 10 most expensive Championship to Premier League transfers: Leeds Utd dominate list

Why a move to bring Gray back to Leeds make sense as Farke has his say

Since that move to London, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has taken his time to bed the teenager in, with the player limited to four substitute appearances in the Premier League.

However, he has featured more heavily in both the Carabao Cup and the Europa League and this week Gray completed his first 90 minutes of action for his new club as Manchester City were beaten 2-1 in the League Cup.

Nonetheless, Sharpe is adamant that a return to his former club would benefit all parties.

“Archie’s still a young lad and I think he’s at great club in Tottenham with a great manager in Ange Postecoglou,” Sharpe added. “It’s going to take time for him to establish himself in that team and, I don’t think Tottenham or Ange want to put him under that kind of pressure too soon.

“Archie Gary has got unbelievable ability. His football knowledge and football brain is incredible, and I think he’ll be a huge success, but he’s just a young lad at the moment and I think Tottenham have a development plan for him rather than just throwing him in the deep end.”

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham currently do not have any plans to loan out Gray, and would only change their strategy if they were to drop out of both the Carabao Cup and Europe early on. As it stands, neither scenario looks possible.

Nonetheless, Leeds boss Daniel Farke has already responded to the speculation, revealing last month: “I don’t speak about other players who are under contract at other clubs. I’m a bit reluctant to do any comments who are not under contract anymore.

“Our fingers are crossed for Archie and his whole career. If you want some recommendation, he already has my telephone number but I keep it pretty private what I recommend.”

Latest Leeds transfer news: Forest midfielder linked / Kalvin Phillips talk wide of the mark

We understand though that Leeds do intend to look at their midfield options in the January window as they gear up for the second half of the season.

The Whites currently have both Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev sidelined through knee injuries, with neither expected back before the Festive period.

And while they recently brought in Josuha Guilavogui to cover for Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka, the possibility of another addition in January cannot be ruled out were their midfield needs to change.

To that end, sources have informed us that Leeds are one of several sides keeping tabs on Lewis O’Brien after his impressive form in MLS. Currently on loan from Nottingham Forest, the midfielder has the option to make his loan move permanent with LAFC in the January window.

However, if the player opts for a return to English football, Leeds are one of those in the mix to secure his signing.

The Whites have also been linked with a move for another former star in Kalvin Phillips amid claims he has failed to settle in Suffolk with loan side, Ipswich Town.

However, we understand those claims are wide of the mark and the Tractor Boys currently have no intention of breaking his loan deal from Manchester City at this stage.