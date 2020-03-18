Leeds have been urged to smash their transfer record by signing a new striker if they win promotion back to the Premier League.

Former Elland Road frontman Noel Whelan has suggested that Marcelo Bielsa’s men pull out all the stops to bring in £35million-valued Aleksandar Mitrovic from Fulham, if they are allowed to finish the season and do go up.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Whelan suggested that the prolific 25-year-old will be on the club’s radar and that he would be a shrewd buy.

The Cottagers ace, who cost Fulham £27m when he joined from Newcastle in 2018, is the top scorer in the Championship so far this season, scoring 23 goals in 34 games in the league.

Mitrovic did put pen-to-paper on a new five-year deal at Craven Cottage last summer, keeping him at the club until 2024, but if Leeds beat Scott Parker’s men to promotion then the likelihood is that the west London club will have to sell.

When asked if United would be in the market for a striker this summer, Whelan said: “Do we want more tried and tested? Do we want a different style of player?

“I would be looking at Mitrovic. He has got the fight and the scoring ability and capability of being a difference. Someone who is a handful, someone a bit bigger and stronger.

“He is better from wide areas and that is where the majority of our play comes from. I think Mitrovic would be one that Leeds will be looking at.

“They paid £27million for him and for £35million it would be a good capture. He is a proven goalscorer, can hold the ball up and he would love the number of crosses we put in the box.”

Meanwhile, Premier League chiefs will meet on Thursday to discuss how they effectively finish the currently delayed season, with the EFL expected to follow their lead. Read more…