Leeds Utd accept loss-making Bournemouth bid for winger, with deal to be finalised in next 24 hours

Leeds United will finalise the sale of Luis Sinisterra to Bournemouth in the next 24 hours

Leeds United will finalise the permanent sale of Luis Sinisterra to Bournemouth in the next 24 hours, and the Whites have surprisingly opted to forego the chance to make a profit, according to reports.

The Colombian, 24, signed with Leeds United for £21m back in the summer of 2022. Sinisterra has racked up an incredible 37 goal contributions in 49 matches for Feyenoord the season prior and hopes were high he’d make a huge impact in England.

Sinisterra did operate at roughly a goal every three games for Leeds (seven in 22 apps – 2022/23 season), though various injury issues plagued his maiden campaign.

Leeds ultimately suffered relegation to the Championship and Sinisterra was loaned back to the top flight in the latter stages of the summer window by way of Bournemouth.

That came after the player infamously refused to play for the club in August of last year.

LEEDS LOAN ARMY: How Farke’s 13 loanees are faring and what their immediate future holds

The Bournemouth agreement contained an option to buy that according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, would have seen Leeds generate a profit if activated.

The YEP also clarified the option could only be triggered if Leeds failed to achieve promotion back to the Premier League this season.

However, rather than wait until season’s end to iron out Sinisterra’s future, various trusted sources have all reported Leeds and Bournemouth have struck a different agreement.

Leeds accept £20m bid

The news was initially broken by reporter Mark McAdam and was backed up by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano and the Athletic’s Phil Hay.

Leeds have accepted Bournemouth’s bid of £20m for Sinisterra and the player’s move is expected to be finalised before the weekend.

Sinisterra will remain on loan at the Cherries until the summer window, at which point his permanent transfer will cross the line the moment the market re-opens.

Given the agreed fee is £20m, Leeds will incur a minor loss of around £1m on the player.

READ MORE: Ambitious Leeds attacker reveals ambitions to play in LaLiga as star states immediate aims with Farke’s side

Sinisterra has bagged four goal contributions for Andoni Iraola’s side this term, though his absence has not been felt back at Elland Road.

Crysencio Summerville has arguably been the Championship’s best winger this term. Daniel James has also found form with 10 goals and six assists returned in league matches alone.

What’s more, Willy Gnonto is coming good at just the right time for manager Daniel Farke having scored in Leeds’ last two matches (Bristol City and Plymouth Argyle – FA Cup).

DON’T MISS: The 10 most watched football matches in UK television history ft. Chelsea vs Leeds…