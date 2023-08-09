Leeds Utd agree superb Tottenham coup after Postecoglou compromise

Two top sources have confirmed Leeds United and Tottenham have reached an agreement that’ll see a defender move to Elland Road for the 2023/24 campaign.

Leeds aim to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, though familiar frailties reared their ugly head in their Championship opener.

Indeed, Daniel Farke’s side looked a constant threat throughout from an attacking perspective during their 2-2 draw with Cardiff. However, the defensive issues that blighted their three-year EPL stay were present once again.

Having lost arguably the club’s two best defenders to loan exits (Max Wober, Robin Koch), Leeds are even weaker at the back than before.

A centre-back signing – specifically a right-footed one – has long been touted and per Fabrizio Romano and the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, that’s exactly what’s about to happen.

Firstly, McGrath tweeted Leeds and Tottenham have “agreed a deal” for Wales centre-half, Joe Rodon.

The 25-year-old is primed to join the Whites on a season-long loan, with the finer details of the move set to be ironed out over the coming days.

Fabrizio Romano backed up McGrath’s claims, adding Rodon is “on the verge” of joining Leeds on loan. Like McGrath, Romano stressed the deal could be officially completed later this week.

Rodon spent last season on loan at French club Rennes. Any hopes of making an impact back in north London this season were quickly extinguished, however.

Indeed, the Evening Standard recently reported both he and fellow centre-back Davinson Sanchez have been told to find new clubs.

The inference there was a permanent exit would be best. However, a compromise has clearly been reached and Rodon will only leave via the loan route.

In any case, the move should be to the benefit of all involved.

Leeds will land a new starting centre-half who’ll greatly improve the weakest department of their squad.

Tottenham will put a player in the shop window and buyers at this time next year could be in greater supply if Rodon impresses.

Finally, Rodon will get far more regular minutes than he otherwise would’ve done if staying at Spurs.

READ MORE: Postecoglou says yes, as Tottenham accelerate signing of striker who scores a goal per game