Leeds Utd intent on signing ‘monster’ Liverpool player; deal could help bring Summerville to Anfield

Leeds United ‘want to sign’ a Liverpool star irrespective of whether they win promotion to the Premier League, and a deal could help pave the way for Crysencio Summerville to move the other way, according to reports.

If Leeds are to win promotion back into the top flight it’s looking increasingly likely it will have to come through the play-offs. A crushing 4-0 defeat to QPR on Friday night ensured Leicester are uncatchable. It also put the ball in Ipswich Town’s court in the scrap for second place.

Leeds and Ipswich are both tied on 90 points, though the Tractor Boys have a game in hand. Nonetheless, if the Whites do fail to go up automatically they’ll enter the play-offs as favourites.

But regardless of whether Leeds grace the EPL once again next year, Sunday’s print edition of the Mirror claimed they ‘want to sign’ Liverpool’s Nat Phillips.

The 27-year-old centre-half is currently loaned to Cardiff City where he’s featured in every Championship game he’s been available for since arriving in the January window.

Regular minutes are priority number one for Phillips at this stage of his career. He only ever broke into Liverpool’s XI when those ahead of him were injured and as such, the Reds may be willing to sanction a permanent sale.

When speaking to BBC Sport Wales last week, Phillips said of his Cardiff stint: “I have enjoyed my time here and enjoyed playing regularly.

“I want to continue to play regular football and enjoy my football.”

Joel Matip will leave Liverpool this summer, though his spot is expected to be filled by a new signing, not Phillips.

Phillips instead of Rodon, or as well as?

Leeds retain hope of signing loanee Joe Rodon to a permanent deal. However, in the event they’re playing in the Championship again next season they may find it difficult to sign the Welshman outright. Spurs are understood to be seeking around £15m for Rodon.

Phillips could thus represent a like-for-like replacement if Rodon isn’t at Elland Road next season. Alternatively, he could be signed as vital squad cover if Leeds do succeed in re-signing Rodon.

Cardiff are understood to be keen on having Phillips back among their ranks next season. However, should Leeds win promotion, the lure of Premier League football could swing a deal their way.

Whites boss Daniel Farke reportedly showed interest in signing Phillips in January. A deal obviously did not come to pass with Phillips moving to Cardiff instead, though the German may succeed at the second time of asking this summer.

Explaining exactly the type of player Leeds would be getting, Jurgen Klopp previously described Phillips as a “onster” in the air.

“He’s a brilliant guy, smart guy, intelligent, everything,” bellowed Klopp. “He’s not easy on the eye, he’s not Messi but who cares? In the air, he’s a monster!”

New Liverpool boss wants Summerville

Any negotiations between Leeds and Liverpool over Phillips could quickly include Crysencio Summerville too.

Incoming manager Arne Slot is understood to be “wild” about signing Summerville who was recently named Championship Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old was on the books of Feyenoord prior to joining Leeds for a bargain £1.3m sum in 2020. Slot left AZ Alkmaar for Feyenoord in 2021, meaning the pair never crossed paths in Rotterdam.

That opportunity may finally come on Merseyside in 2024 and should Leeds fail to win promotion, they may well struggle to retain a player who has proven he’s far too good for the second tier.

Leeds are understood to value Summerville in the £30m-£40m range.

