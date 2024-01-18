Leeds Utd prep stunning Man Utd raid for attacker who would blitz the Championship

Amid claims Wilfried Gnonto is heading to West Ham, Leeds United are reportedly eyeing an in-demand Manchester United attacker who’d blitz the Championship.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Gnonto is ‘expected’ to join West Ham this month. The 20-year-old was a transfer target for Everton and Juventus last summer, though per Tavolieri, will now be heading to the Hammers.

Tavolieri suggested Leeds’ preferred candidate to replace the livewire winger is Burnley wideman, Manuel Benson.

However, according to the Daily Mirror, Gnonto’s would-be replacement could actually come by way of Old Trafford.

Citing Thursday’s print edition of the Mirror, Football League World reveal Leeds have entered the race to sign Manchester United forward Amad Diallo via the loan route.

The 21-year-old recently returned to full fitness following a knee injury and per the Daily Mail, has been mesmeric in training of late.

Amad also knows a thing or two about the Championship having starred for Sunderland during a successful loan spell last term.

Amad bagged 13 goals in 37 matches for Sunderland was named both their Young Player of the Year and the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Year.

Adding Amad to a forward line that already contains Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James would be a mouth-watering prospect for manager Daniel Farke.

Summerville has arguably been the league’s best winger this term, while James is in the midst of his best season to date having scored nine and assisted five so far.

Suitors swarming, but Man Utd have other ideas

The Mirror also put Middlesbrough, Southampton and Amad’s former club Sunderland in the mix for a loan coup.

Southampton recently came close to signing Fabio Carvalho on loan from Liverpool, though the No 10 elected to join Hull City instead.

But according to the Daily Mail, the chances of Amad being loaned into the Championship for a second time aren’t all that high.

The outlet stated that in lieu of Amad’s excellent form in training, Erik ten Hag intends to retain the winger for the remainder of the season.

Middlesbrough are known to have already tabled a loan proposal which has not been accepted. If the Mirror are correct, Leeds intend to try their hand too, though whether they’ll be successful is another matter entirely.

