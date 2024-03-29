Leeds Utd rocked as Tottenham and Newcastle both line up brutal transfer raids

Tottenham and Newcastle are both hovering over a Leeds United youngster who’s already drawing comparisons with a modern-day club icon, according to a report.

Daniel Farke is on course to guide his Leeds United side back into the Premier League at the first time of asking. The Whites currently top the Championship table having successfully reeled Leicester City in. Ipswich Town in third place are just a point behind the Whites and Foxes, though Farke will be confident he can secure an automatic promotion place.

Several of Leeds’ top performers this season have also been their among their youngest.

Crysencio Summerville, 22, has arguably been the division’s stand-out player, while 18-year-old Archie Gray has been a revelation regardless of whether he plays at right-back or in central midfield.

Gray has been tipped to move for £100m over the coming years, though today’s update regards an even younger talent.

ICYMI: 10 players on track to become the next £100m football transfer: Man Utd target, Liverpool icon…

According to talkSPORT, the next teen starlet to break into Leeds’ first-team is expected to be holding midfielder Ollie Pickles.

However, the report also states his future may well lay away from Elland Road.

TOTTENHAM STRIKER SEARCH: Dream signing, realistic options and perfect Postecoglou projects all assessed

Spurs, Newcastle hungry for Pickles

Pickles, 16, has featured heavily for Leeds’ Under-18s this term and has also been instrumental in helping the club advance to the semi-final stage of the FA Youth Cup.

Per talkSPORT, Pickles is in line to be fast-tracked into Farke’s senior set-up. It’s also revealed he’s drawing comparisons to modern-day club great Kalvin Phillips who excelled for the Whites between 2014-22.

But unfortunately for Leeds, Tottenham and Newcastle are circling and both clubs are understood to be weighing up a summer swoop.

Losing a rising young talent is always a bitter pill to swallow for any club, especially when said talent is homegrown.

However, that’s exactly what happened to Leeds in January when Man City lured 15-year-old Finlay Gorman to the Etihad.

The same could happen with Pickles and if brought to north London, he’d be the latest in Spurs’ youthful recruitment drive.

Tottenham have moved for the likes of Ashley Phillips, Lucas Bergvall and Alejo Veliz in recent seasons in an attempt to snap up some of the brightest young talent around.

READ MORE: Who is Lucas Bergvall? The Swedish gem Tottenham beat Barcelona to sign

If Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou get their way, Pickles could soon be added to that list.

DON’T MISS: Postecoglou grinning as Fabrizio Romano tells Tottenham cut-price fee required to sign superb goalscoring midfielder