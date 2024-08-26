Leeds Utd secure one of the Championship’s best signings after second Tottenham raid finalised

Leeds United will complete their second raid on Tottenham and the third permanent switch between the clubs this summer on Tuesday, according to a top source.

Leeds fans were more than a little miffed when Spurs swooped for Archie Gray back on July 2. Gray was already a guaranteed starter at Elland Road despite being a teenager and is widely regarded as one of the hottest prospects English football has produced in recent years.

However, there was a silver lining for Leeds, with centre-back Joe Rodon securing a permanent switch to west Yorkshire at the same time as Gray left for north London.

Rodon thrived during a season-long loan with Leeds last term and sealing his return was made a top transfer priority at Leeds.

Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter subsequently followed Gray out when completing moves to West Ham and Brighton respectively.

But thankfully from a Leeds perspective, the final few days of the window have centred on incomings and a major coup is on the way.

News broke late last week of Leeds being best-placed to sign Tottenham winger, Manor Solomon, via the loan route.

The Israel international, 25, had already rejected Spanish side Getafe in favour of remaining in England.

Tottenham had given the green light to loaning Solomon out on the back of signing Wilson Odobert from Burnley.

And with a direct promotion rival in Burnley weakened through Odobert’s sale, the good news has continued to roll in for Leeds regarding Solomon.

Leeds to officially complete Manor Solomon signing on Tuesday

The attacker passed a medical on Saturday and per the latest from the Athletic’s David Ornstein, Solomon’s move will be officially confirmed on Tuesday.

Ornstein wrote: ‘Manor Solomon is set to complete his move from Tottenham Hotspur to Leeds United on Tuesday.

‘The 25-year-old winger is joining the West Yorkshire club on a season-long loan, which does not include an option to turn the deal permanent.

‘There was late interest from elsewhere but Solomon is set to join Leeds.’

Where will Solomon play?

Solomon missed the vast bulk of his debut season at Spurs with a knee injury.

However, he showed he was more than capable of making the grade in the Premier League the season prior when starring on the left wing while loaned to Fulham from Shakhtar Donetsk.

There has been some confusion as to where Solomon will play given Leeds have thus far been successful in retaining wingers Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James.

However, Gnonto has been given license to drift off the left flank and into central areas during recent contests. As such, that could offer a clue as to manager Daniel Farke’s plans.

Solomon could be deployed in his customary left wing position where he is most comfortable. Gnonto would serve as the de facto replacement for Rutter at No 10, with James remaining a potent threat from the right wing.

Recent signing Largie Ramazani will also provide Farke with another option for the flanks.

