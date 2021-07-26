Leeds Utd tipped to strike Liverpool deal that would test Bielsa’s nous

Leeds Utd have been tipped to make a move for a Liverpool forward that would provide Marcelo Bielsa with another chance to showcase his managerial nous.

The Whites are understood to be on the hunt for an extra forward in the summer window. Jack Harrison arrived on a permanent deal after going from strength to strength over three separate loan spells. Fellow wideman Raphinha shone in his maiden campaign in England. But reliable depth behind the pair and Patrick Bamford is in relatively short supply.

As such, Leeds Utd have been linked with a whole host of attacking talent. A recent report reiterated the club’s interest in Man Utd forward, Daniel James.

In response, the Red Devils could hand the Welshman a new contract to ease the pain of being a squad player.

Club Brugge’s Noa Lang has also been linked, but per pundit Kevin Phillips, Leeds should rekindle their interest in Liverpool forward, Divock Origi.

The Belgian, 26, has had to make do with a bit-part role for much of his stay on Merseyside.

Origi’s name will forever be written in Anfield folklore for his Champions League heroics in 2019. However, since then, the forward has struggled for form and fitness.

As such, speculation has swirled Origi could be available for a cut-price fee this window. Leeds have been tentatively linked with the attacker in the past, and former Whites striker Noel Whelan implored Bielsa to act in March.

Phillips touts Leeds Utd, Origi transfer

Phillips shares Whelan’s opinion and told Football Insider when asked if Origi could arrive at Elland Road: “Yeah, I think so.

“We saw with Bamford last season, at the end he looked tired. He wasn’t the same player he was earlier in the season.

“That comes from playing too much football. They might look for a player who could play wide and through the middle.

“Maybe someone like Divock Origi. Maybe Leeds could nick in and get him from Liverpool. At that price? Certainly.

“With the time left in the window, I think we will see Leeds move for him, or a player like that.”

Bielsa demands a high intensity from each of his players regardless of talent or position.

Origi has never been known for putting in the hard yards. As such, a potential swoop for the Belgian would give Bielsa another chance to showcase his managerial prowess.

