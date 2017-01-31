Leeds want Swansea winger; close on deal for £8.5m Spaniard

Leeds have emerged as favourites to sign winger Modou Barrow on loan from Swansea.

The Gambia winger was reportedly set for a move to Newcastle, but it is now believed Garry Monk is hoping to be reunited with the player on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The pair worked together at the Liberty Stadium and the Monk wants Barrow to bolster Leeds’ promotion push.

Barrow has played 19 times for the Swans so far this season but hasn’t featured for the first-team since this year and does not look to be part of new manager Paul Clement’s plans.

Leeds have already signed Kyle Bartley and Matt Grimes from Swansea on loan, while former Swans star Pablo Hernandez is also shining at the club.

It’s believed Newcastle have Barrow on stand-by in case a they fail to secure a deal for their former winger Andros Townsend from Crystal Palace, but any move for Barrow now appears to be off with Leeds ready to swoop.

The Whites also are also believed to be closing on a deal for another winger, with Villarreal’s Alfonso Pedraza reported to be having a medical at Thorp Arch ahead of a loan move that includes an option to buy for around £8.5m.