Leeds want to reunite Bielsa with La Liga midfield stalwart

Leeds United are reportedly targeting a free transfer move for Athletic Bilbao midfielder Ander Iturraspe.

Iturraspe was one of Marcelo Bielsa‘s most trusted players during his time managing the Basque club, and with his contract set to expire next month, the duo could be ready to link up again at Elland Road.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Iturraspe wants to try his luck outside of Spain, and especially if Leeds win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs, he could be tempted to sign up.

A midfielder who is much more renowned for his defensive qualities than his attacking ones – having only scored a measly three goals in an 11-year stint with Athletic – Iturraspe earned two caps for the Spanish national team in the buildup to the 2014 World Cup, but has not been considered for selection since.

Despite his role as Athletic’s vice captain, Iturraspe has featured little this season. Nonetheless, he would still be a major coup for Leeds, and he is only 30 years old.

