Leeds watch young Benfica striker with view to January loan

Leeds United are reported to have sent scouts to check on a former Arsenal youngster, now plying his trade in Portugal.

Chris Willock started his career at Emirates Stadium before a lack of first-team opportunities saw the youngster ditch his London roots and try his luck with Benfica.

Leeds had been linked with the forward, now 20, prior to his move to Portugal in the summer of 2017 and thir director of football Victor Orta is believed to have tracked his progress since.

Willock, who is contracted to Benfica until the summer of 2022, has spent his time in Portugal playing for Benfica’s reserves, but Leeds reportedly sent scouts to check on him in action over the weekend ahead of a possible January swoop.

The striker made 30 appearances (three goals/two assists) for Benfica B in the Ledman Liga Pro last term, while this season, Willock has featured nine times, scoring twice and adding two more assists.

News of Leeds’ interest was reported on Twitter and it’s thought Marcelo Bielsa‘s side could look to sign the player on loan when the transfer window opens in January.

#lufc scout at Porto v Braga on Sat had watched 20yo Benfica FW Chris Willock in B team defeat to Penafiel earlier that day… Leeds tried to sign him before he went to Portugal pic.twitter.com/8GvFaEUdrL — Scouts in Attendance (@scoutsattending) November 12, 2018

Bielsa’s side have played some attractive football this season and are among the favourites to win promotion from the Championship.

But their squad has, at times, been stretched by injuries with the Whites suffering their third defeat of the season, 4-1, at West Brom on Saturday to leave them third going into the latest international break.

