Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are amongst a host of clubs interested in West Ham United midfielder Josh Cullen, according to a report.

The on-loan Charlton Athletic midfielder has impressed for Lee Bowyer’s side this season – and has caught the eye of potential suitors ahead of the summer transfer window, despite their on-going battle to avoid potential relegation from the Championship.

The 23-year-old is currently experiencing his second loan spell with the Addicks, after an impressive first season which helped the club gain promotion from League One after three years in England’s third tier.

As such, the Daily Mail has reported that Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are reportedly interested in the Hammers midfielder, with the latter yet to tie down the star to a new long-term contract at the London Stadium – despite activating a one-year extension on his current contract in the light of the mounting interest.

Cullen has represented the Republic of Ireland since Under-19 level and eventually received his maiden call-up, making his debut in a 3-1 victory against Bulgaria in September 2019.

The midfielder has made 25 appearances for Charlton Athletic so far this campaign, with his only goal coming in a dramatic 2-2 draw against league leaders West Bromwich Albion in October – a 94th-minute penalty at the Hawthorns.

A midfielder that oozes in confidence and has the ability to run games with his passing and a tenacious playing style, Cullen made his West Ham debut back in the 2015/16 season, in a 3-0 Europa League first leg qualifying round win over Lusitanos of Andorra.

The Essex-born midfielder has since impressed in respective loan spells with Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and now Charlton Athletic and is due to be named in Mick McCarthy’s squad for Ireland’s crucial upcoming Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia.

With Premier League clubs AFC Bournemouth and Norwich City also keeping their eye on the talented in-demand midfielder – it is set to be an interesting summer transfer window for promotion hopefuls Leeds United and West Brom ahead of their expected return to the promise land of the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be aiming to maintain top spot in the Championship as they travel to Cardiff City on Sunday, whilst Slaven Bilic’s side entertain Birmingham City in Saturday’s West Midlands derby at the Hawthorns.