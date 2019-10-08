Leeds win Berardi appeal – but FA opt against Tom Bradshaw action

Leeds defender Gaetano Berardi has had his red card at Millwall overturned – leaving the Swiss defender available to play in the club’s next match at home to Birmingham on October 19.

Berardi was sent off for a 14th-minute challenge on Tom Bradshaw during the 2-1 defeat; referee James Linington showing the player a straight red card and awarding the Lions a penalty, which was dispatched by Jed Wallace.

But replays showed there was little to no contact with Bradshaw, with the player taking a further touch on the ball before going down, while Leeds also had Kalvin Phillips on the cover.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani announced his disgust at the decision following the defeat, while Marcelo Bielsa felt Leeds had been the better side despite being down to 10 men for well over 75 minutes of the encounter.

The club quickly announced their decision to appeal the red card and it was announced at 5pm that the FA had overturned the red card on review.

A short statement on the Leeds United website reads: “An independent Regulatory Commission has removed Gaetano Berardi’s one-match suspension with immediate effect following a claim of wrongful dismissal.

“The Whites defender was sent off for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity against Millwall in the EFL Championship on 5 October 2019.”

Some observers claimed Millwall’s Bradshaw should have been punished for simulation, but the FA announced the Lions striker will not be cited for deceiving a match official. FA say that footage of the incident was reviewed and showed contact was made by Berardi. On that basis it wasn’t referred to a three-man panel of ex-match officials.

The outcome is a boost for Leeds, who are currently without skipper Liam Cooper for six weeks with a groin injury.