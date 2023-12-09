Leeds winger hints at Everton move with ‘great club’ admission; Toffees tempted to trigger clause

Jack Harrison has said that he will ‘review his options in the summer’ when discussing whether he will make his loan from Leeds to Everton permanent.

Sean Dyche signed the 27-year-old winger on a season-long loan in August and he has played a key role in the Toffees recent upturn in form.

It was a battle for Everton to get the deal done, too, as Aston Villa tried to hijack their move for Harrison just before his switch to Goodison Park was completed.

He missed Everton’s first five Premier League games with an injury, but has put in some impressive performance since returning to fitness.

Harrison has made 12 appearances in all competitions so far for the Merseyside club, scoring one goal and making three assists in the process.

His relentless work rate has quickly won over the Goodison Park faithful. He was particularly impressive on Thursday when Everton picked up a huge 3-0 win over Newcastle, too.

Dyche would love to bring Harrison in on a permanent deal, but doing so will not be straightforward.

Harrison will ‘review options’ in the summer

Harrison has a buy-out clause in his loan deal that Everton can trigger this season. It isn’t clear at this stage how much the clause is set at, but is estimated to be in excess of £20m.

In a recent interview, Harrison described Everton as a ‘great club’ and did not rule out joining them permanently next summer.

“I’ll do what I can this year, I’m focused on this season and having a successful year and then we’ll just have to review options in the summer,” he said.

“But like I said it’s a great club and I don’t believe that we’ll be in a relegation fight at the end of the season.

“Obviously, we have to do what we can now to avoid that but I have every belief that this club can get out of a difficult situation and we’ll just have to see what happens.”

Indeed, Everton have won four of their last six Premier League games. They are still in 17th place in the table due to their 10-point deduction, but look set to cruise to safety based on current form.

If the Toffees do stay up, it seems likely that Dyche will try and bring in Harrison on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Leeds, on the other hand, may want him back if they get promoted back into the Premier League, but would be unable to stop the winger leaving if his clause is triggered.

