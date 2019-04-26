Leeds, Wolves, Norwich all chasing free agent Brentford defender

Wolves are being linked with a move for Brentford centre-back Yoann Barbet, who is also a target for Leeds and Norwich.

The 25-year-old will be out of contract this summer and talks over a new deal have stalled – which could see him leave on a free transfer.

According to L’Equipe, promotion-chasing duo Leeds and Norwich are looking to seal a deal for the player but face strong competition from established Premier League outfit Wolves.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are looking to strengthen their squad this summer with several acquisitions, particularly as they only have Ryan Bennett, Conor Coady and Willy Boly as their only senior centre-backs.

Barbet is a left-sided central defender, who has also been used at left-back during his time at Griffin Park, and speaking last month he admitted he is unsure of his future at the club.

The Bess star confirmed that talks over a new contract had been held but that nothing had been agreed.

“We talk with the club but we don’t know yet,” the Frenchman said.

“We’ve been talking but there is nothing at the moment. So we will see in the next few weeks.”

Both Leeds and Norwich will be looking to add their squads this summer, regardless of potential promotions, although a step up to the Premier League would certainly indicate the need to strengthen defensively.