Legacy issues steer £88m Griezmann towards shock transfer

Atletico Madrid are reportedly trying to force Antoine Griezmann’s hand by influencing him to join Manchester United rather than Barcelona this summer.

The France forward has been strongly tipped to join the Catalan giants at the end of the current campaign with Atletico powerless to keep their star man if his €100m exit clause is met.

But Don Balon claims that the Madrid outfit would much sooner take United’s offer than further strengthen a direct rival for the La Liga title – and believe they can steer Griezmann into moving to Old Trafford, rather than join Barca and damage his Atletico legacy.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is known to be a big admirer of the 27-year-old and is keen on pairing Griezmann with Romelu Lukaku and Alsxis Sanchez in a three-man attack at Old Trafford.

What that means for the futures of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial remains to be seen, although the latter seems almost certain to move on as Juventus and Borussia Dortmund scrap for his signature.

Mourinho is keen to strengthen his central defence and central midfield areas this summer and while bolstering his attack – and signing Griezmann – may not have been on his agenda, his transfer pot could be enhanced by claims that PSG are ready to meet the £100m asking price on Paul Pogba’s head.

