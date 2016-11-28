Legend blasts Arsenal duo and suggests Wilshere is missed

Former Arsenal defender-turned-TV pundit Martin Keown has taken aim at two of the club’s midfielders, having questioned whether they should play together.

The Gunners returned to winning ways on Sunday with a 3-1 success over Bournemouth at the Emirates, though the victory was not without it’s issues, according to our analysis immediately after the game.

Although the win secured Arsenal’s place among the top four and helped them keep in touching distance of table-topping Chelsea, Keown believes the Gunners have plenty of problems to address in the centre of the park.

Among the players to feel his ire were Mohamed Elneny, who arrived at the club last winter, and summer signing, Granit Xhaka.

Arsenal fans have been vocal in their demands to see Xhaka play more frequently, but Keown said: “At the moment it is not working for Xhaka in that midfield.

“It’s just not blending for him and today with (Mohamed) Elneny in there as well.

“It didn’t look like they had that quality you associate with the Arsenal players of old in that midfield role.”

Cazorla and Wilshere missed?

Keown also believes Arsenal are missing the influence of Santi Cazorla.

He added: “Jack Wilshere sitting in the stands – he’s going to be looking at Granit Xhaka and wondering ‘should I be out there myself?’

“[Cazorla] is a player Arsenal really miss. Him and another.

“He’s the one that Arsene Wenger likes there. He’s brave on the ball, makes things tick.”