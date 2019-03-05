Gianluigi Buffon has revealed that he rejected both Manchester clubs at different stages of his glittering career.

The 41-year-old claims that he turned down the advances of United during his time at Parma, where he spent 10 years and established himself as one of Italy’s top stoppers.

“When I was a boy playing for Parma, Ferguson tracked me closely for two or three years, and he’d always send scouts to watch me,” he told BT Sport.

“At the time, Parma was my world and I didn’t feel like leaving.”

After becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in history when he moved to Juventus for €52 million in 2001, Buffon won nine Serie A titles and four Coppa Italias.

However, he revealed once again that he had the chance to move to City as they embarked started out on their quest to become one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

“I later had a very big offer from Manchester City, when they started to build the team and become the most important side in Europe,” he added.

“They wanted me to be the first signing, but I stayed at Juve.”

Buffon is set to be in action against United on Wednesday night when PSG take a 2-0 lead into their Champions League last-16, 2nd-leg clash against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in the French capital.