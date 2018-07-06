Legendary goalkeeper Buffon signs for Ligue 1 giants PSG

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has signed a one-year contract with Paris St Germain.

The 40-year-old former Juventus goalkeeper has the option of a further year with the Ligue 1 side.

Buffon told the club’s official website: “It is with a great feeling of happiness that I join Paris St Germain.

“For the first time in my career, I am leaving my country and only a project this ambitious could have encouraged me to make such a decision.”

Buffon ended his 17-year stay with Juve in the summer and became a free agent having won nine Serie A titles at the club.

His 176 appearances for Italy make him the most-capped European player of all time and he helped the Azzurri win the 2006 World Cup.

Buffon’s £33million move to Juve from Parma in 2001 remains a record fee for a goalkeeper and makes him the only gloveman among the top 50 most expensive transfers in the game’s history.

He has won 25 major trophies in all in his 23-year career, as well as playing in three Champions League finals with Juve.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi told the club’s official website: “We feel a great pride at welcoming Gianluigi Buffon into the Paris St Germain family.

“Our supporters will welcome Buffon with all the passion and love he deserves. His arrival reinforces our desire to keep progressing.”