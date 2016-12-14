Lehmann: ‘Karius is not perfect, but who is at his age?’

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann believes that Jurgen Klopp must be patient with goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Karius has attracted criticism after making a string of mistakes, with some Liverpool fans calling for Klopp to drop the former Mainz ‘keeper.

Lehmann, who won titles with Milan, Dortmund and Arsenal, believes that Klopp must stick by his first choice.

“It will be a good challenge for him to prove the critics wrong,” he told talkSPORT.

“He is a fantastic prospect. Jurgen Klopp probably has bought him for the future, not for an immediate impact.

“I was 10 years older when I came to England but I know the change of system to play in the Premier League from the Bundesliga is massive and, for a young guy who didn’t even make it to the top in the Bundesliga, it is really hard because you need to find yourself as a goalkeeper.”

Karius was at fault as Liverpool surrendered a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3 at Bournemouth, and was again questioned after Dimitri Payet beat him with a free-kick in the Reds’ 2-2 draw with West Ham.

“Technically he is not yet perfect but who is at that age? It is about development and Jurgen Klopp knows what he is doing. Of course, he has to back him now because if he drops him or if he doesn’t back him it will have a major impact on Karius’ self confidence.

“At the end of the day, you see how strong players are. That bit of anger inside of him, he should perform a little bit better.”