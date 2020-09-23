Arsenal line up potential Liverpool clash by beating Leicester in EFL Cup

An own goal from Christian Fuchs and a late Eddie Nketiah strike were enough to send Arsenal into the next round of the Carabao Cup at Leicester’s expense.

There was little to separate the two Premier League sides, in the only third round tie between two top flight teams, until Fuchs’ own goal broke the deadlock.

Nicolas Pepe’s cross deflected off the post, onto Fuchs, and into the net, in the 57th minute at the King Power Stadium.

It sprung the game into life after a quiet first half, the only major incidents of which were when Danny Ward saved a strike from Reiss Nelson, and later when Arsenal were denied a penalty after Daniel Amartey brought down Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal could have doubled their lead when Nketiah lobbed the ball towards goal, but Wes Morgan headed it off the line.

Leicester had a huge chance to equalise towards the end, when Ayoze Perez failed to divert Marc Albrighton’s cross on target.

However, Arsenal finally got their second goal when Nketiah finished from close range in stoppage time.

It means they earn the right to face either Liverpool or Lincoln City in the fourth round. Coincidentally, the Gunners met the Reds at the same stage last year – when they lost on penalties.

As for Leicester, they will be disappointed to have been eliminated at this point, having gone as far as the semi-finals last season.