Leicester are closing in on a double raid worth £45m in total, with both players identified by Brendan Rodgers due to their ‘winning mentality’, per a report.

Leicester lifted their first FA Cup last season as Rodgers delivered the club’s first piece of silverware since 2014. The cup success will go down in club legend, though their was disappointment on the league front. For the second year running, the Foxes fell away in the final stages to fall short of Champions League qualification.

Seeking to ensure that does not happen a third time, Rodgers has sought to bring new faces in who boast a “a mentality of winning”.

And per the Mirror, an exciting pair who fit that bill are on the cusp of joining.

They report that the highly publicised deal for RB Salzburg hitman Patson Daka will soon conclude in a deal worth £23m..

The 22-year-old filled the void left by Erling Haaland and bagged an impressive 34 goals from 42 outings last year.

Daka had also been a target for Liverpool, though explained why he snubbed the Reds last week.

The Zambian is also set to be joined in Leicester by Lille midfielder, Boubakary Soumare.

At just 22, Soumare has already won plaudits for his all-action displays in the middle of the park. Leicester have been tipped for some time to be chasing his signature, and the Mirror state he will soon join for a fee of £22m.

Soumare helped Lille pull off a major upset by winning Ligue 1 last season. Daka, meanwhile, fired Salzburg to the Austrian league and cup double.

And it is this winning mentality Rodgers hopes will rub off on his Foxes squad next season.

Leicester learn price for Italy flyer

Meanwhile, Sassuolo have reportedly named their price for Domenico Berardi, with Liverpool and Leicester City among many clubs interested in the forward.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a superb season for I Neroverdi, scoring 17 goals in 30 appearances. But he is much more than a goal scorer, with eights assists to his name. And that side of his game has come to the fore at Euro 2020, with the winger tormenting defenders from out wide.

Any interested club will reportedly have to fork out €40m if they want to get a deal over the line. That is according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, with Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali confirming he wants to move on.

Liverpool are said to have entered the picture for the talented forward while the Foxes are also keen.

