Leicester agree £18m deal for impressive Chilwell replacement

Leicester City are poised to make Belgian international wing-back Timothy Castagne their first signing of the summer.

Reports from Belgium claim an £18m deal, potentially rising to £21.5m, has now been agreed with his club Atalanta. The 24-year-old will sign a five-year contract at the King Power Stadium.

Despite being naturally right-sided, Castagne is also comfortable on the left. He is expected to replace Chelsea new boy Ben Chilwell on the left-hand side of Brendan Rodgers’ defence.

The Foxes were keen on getting a deal done before the player joined up with Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet in Belgium. But the formalities are expected to be tied up soon.

Reports from Belgium claim Leicester had looked at Castagne last summer, but decided against a move at that time.

But he will now be added to the full-back ranks, along with James Justin, Luke Thomas, Ricardo Pereira and Christian Fuchs. Although the latter two will be out until October through injury.

Proven Champions League performer

Castagne played 33 games in all competitions for Atalanta last season as they reached the Champions League last eight.

The versatile defender scored twice and also added three assists as his side also finished third in Serie A.

Castagne, who spent time with Wilfred Ndidi at Genk, admitted previously that he wanted a move to England.

Speaking in May, he said: “I’ll tell the truth, if I could choose my next destination, I’d lean towards England. I like that Premier League style of football, but I don’t have a preferred club. They are all good.”

The full-back had previously been linked with Tottenham, but after they signed Matt Doherty from Wolves, that opened the door for Leicester.

