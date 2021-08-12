Leicester agree £15m centre-back deal after double injury blow

Leicester have reportedly agreed a deal with Southampton worth an initial £15m for experienced Denmark centre-back Jannik Vestergaard.

The Foxes saw Wes Morgan retire at the end of the season, but will now be without both Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana for some time. The latter suffered a horrific leg break and ligament damage after being on the end of a shocking challenge in pre-season.

To that end, the hunt has been on for new recruits, with former Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak on their radar – as we revealed previously.

However, it appears that Vestergaard is on his way to the King Power. The 29-year-old has made 72 Premier League appearances for Southampton to date and excelled last season.

He was previously linked with Tottenham this summer, however 90.min has been told that a deal will go through for £15m plus add-ons and will be completed by the weekend.

The Dane, who started five of Denmark’s games at Euro 2020, is in the final year of his Saints contract. With that in mind, the south coast have accepted a reasonable offer for his services.

Prior to moving to England, the defender had played exclusively in Germany for Hoffenheim, Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Leicester adding experienced cover

His arrival will give Leicester an experienced partner for Caglar Soyuncu. It will also allow Daniel Amartey to resume his normal midfield role.

As for the return of Evans and Fofana, the former could be back after the September international break. The Northern Ireland continues to be troubled by a heel injury.

Fofana will not be back until 2022, however, after having surgery on Monday.

If Vestergaard is to face Wolves in Leicester’s league opener, he will have to be registered by 12pm on Friday.

