Leicester and Ranieri honoured at Sports Personality awards

Leicester completed a BBC Sports Personality of the Year double after swooping two awards at Sunday’s ceremony.

The award for Team of the Year followed manager Claudio Ranieri winning coach of the year after the Foxes won a shock Premier League title last season.

Leicester, who also won their Champions League group to reach the knockout stages this season, picked up the trophy at the ceremony in Birmingham.

Captain Wes Morgan, speaking to the BBC, said: “It’s a huge honour to receive this award, what we achieved last season was absolutely incredible.

“No one thought we could achieve it. We proved it was possible. A huge thank you to everyone behind the scenes, they contribute so much to what we strive for and work towards.

“The gaffer has been incredible. He has galvanised us and turned us into a winning team. We had a fantastic season, it was a real team effort for everyone involved with Leicester.”

Against all odds

Leicester were 5,000-1 to lift the trophy at the start of last season and Ranieri had also been one of the favourites to lose his job after replacing Nigel Pearson in July 2015.

The former Chelsea manager said: “It’s fantastic to take this award here in England, I can say only thank you again to my players, the chairman, all my staff but without our fans it was impossible to win this title. Thank you to everybody.”