Leicester announce £12.5million signing of Liverpool stopper

Leicester have announced the signing of Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward from Liverpool for a reported fee of £12.5m, plus a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Ward has signed a four-year deal with the Foxes, having fallen further down the Anfield pecking order following the world-record arrival of Brazil international Alisson.

Ward becomes the Foxes fourth signing of the summer transfer window, and will offer competition to Kasper Schmeichel and Eldin Jakupovic.

“I’m delighted to be here and I’m really looking forward to the future with this football club,” Ward said to LCFC TV.

“I’ve come here to develop my all-round game and hopefully help deliver some more success. The club has had that in recent years and hopefully there’s more to come in the future.”

#lcfc have agreed terms with Liverpool for the transfer of goalkeeper Danny Ward 🦊👐#WelcomeWard ➡ https://t.co/2CC0eNcLGr pic.twitter.com/raVR2abdUW — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 20, 2018

Ward is set to link up with his new team-mates on Monday for a training camp in Austria.

Foxes boss Claude Puel said on the club website: “I’m very happy to welcome Danny to Leicester City.

“Pre-season preparations have started well for us and with Danny joining the group, it will give us even more competition in the squad, which is crucial for us ahead of what will be another very competitive Premier League campaign.”