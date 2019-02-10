Leicester boss Puel admits he has a lot of regrets after Spurs defeat

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has spoken after his team were beaten 3-1 by Tottenham at Wembley.

Tottenham kept themselves in the Premier League title race with a win over the Foxes, who saw Jamie Vardy miss a penalty with his first touch of the game.

Goals from Davinson Sanchez, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min inspired a fourth successive victory which ensures Spurs will finish the weekend within five points of top spot.

Vardy, who was dropped to the substitutes’ bench amid rumours of a bust-up with Claude Puel, missed the chance to equalise as his spot-kick immediately after coming on was saved by Hugo Lloris, though the former England striker atoned for it later by turning home to give his side a glimmer of hope.

But Spurs made the game safe at the death when Son scored a breakaway goal, which gave them a 20th win of the campaign and kept them hot on the heels of title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

“I think it’s difficult. Lot of regrets.” Puel told Sky Sports after the match. “It was a game in our hands and we had a lot of chances and created a lot of good moves. We didn’t find the good finish.

“We had all the opportunities to win the game. It’s encouraging to play this way and put this quality on the pitch. But there are regrets after all these chances.”

Vardy was brought on as a substitute just after a penalty was awarded following a foul on James Maddison. The striker was controversially left out of the starting line-up by his manager, and his first touch was the missed penalty.

“I said to Jamie Vardy he can take the penalty.” continued Puel. “All the game we had a lot of chances.

“I was happy with the performance of Demarai Gray. I also liked to see the other option of Jamie too. Today we needed to have another option, not just Jamie.”

